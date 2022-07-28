  1. Home
Cost surge

Mediterranean hoteliers seek higher prices for next year

von Paul Needham
Donnerstag, 28. Juli 2022
Not enough staff, less business: Mediterranean hotels such as Hotel Tivoli at the Algarve even have to turn down events.
E. Uelitz
Not enough staff, less business: Mediterranean hotels such as Hotel Tivoli at the Algarve even have to turn down events.

Hoteliers in Mediterranean destinations want to secure higher rates from German tour operators for 2023 to cope with high inflation, soaring energy prices, a labour shortage and potentially higher wages. Package holidays in Southern Europe could cost significantly more ne

