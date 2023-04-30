  1. Home
  2. International
Corporate Travel

Why deglobalisation is the wrong way to go

von Oliver Graue und Holger Jacobs
Sonntag, 30. April 2023
FVW Medien/OG
Industry experts discussed the future of corporate travel: Thomas Osswald (Derpart), Carmen Dücker (BWH Hotels), Marcel Fratzscher (DIW), Olivier Krüger (Lufthansa), Christoph Carnier (VDR) and moderator Leif Ahrens.
Industry experts discussed the future of corporate travel: Thomas Osswald (Derpart), Carmen Dücker (BWH Hotels), Marcel Fratzscher (DIW), Olivier Krüger (Lufthansa), Christoph Carnier (VDR) and moderator Leif Ahrens.

Without a functioning German economy, which is traditionally export-oriented, the business travel industry would also fall into crisis. At the VDR conference, experts therefore called for more rather than less globalisation. Many other trends were in focus.

When supply chains broke in the Corona pandemic and there was even a shortage of important medicines in Germany, there was much talk of a necessary de
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Suzanne Neufang GBTA
Recovery until 2026

Business travel grows slower than overall economy
Geschäftsmann, Reisen Pixabay
Series Market Trends 2023 (episode 5)

Corporate travel recovers faster than expected
Flughafen München Rollfeld Passagiere Einstieg Flugzeug Lufthansa FVW Medien/RIM
Green corporate travel

Standard method for CO2 calculation is on its way
stats