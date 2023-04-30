FVW Medien/OG

Industry experts discussed the future of corporate travel: Thomas Osswald (Derpart), Carmen Dücker (BWH Hotels), Marcel Fratzscher (DIW), Olivier Krüger (Lufthansa), Christoph Carnier (VDR) and moderator Leif Ahrens.

Without a functioning German economy, which is traditionally export-oriented, the business travel industry would also fall into crisis. At the VDR conference, experts therefore called for more rather than less globalisation. Many other trends were in focus.

When supply chains broke in the Corona pandemic and there was even a shortage of important medicines in Germany, there was much talk of a necessary de