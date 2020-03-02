Happier times: ITB exhibitors and visitors doing business.

Cancellation of ITB Berlin 2020 was a necessary step to protect the health of the public and tens of thousands of trade fair visitors and exhibitors, according to senior figures in the German and international tourism industry.

Messe Berlin decided early on Friday evening to cancel the world’s biggest travel and tourism trade fair, scheduled for March 4-8, due to the potential health risks to an expected 150,000 visitors and exhibitors from the rapidly spreading Covid-19 virus. Various big-name exhibitors had started to pull out of the event due to risks to their staff.

The show organisers said they could not implement all the necessary health protection measures ordered by Berlin authorities. This included checking personal declarations by an expected 150,000 visitors at the showground entrances, which would inevitably have led to long queues and lengthy waiting times to enter ITB.

Responding to the cancellation decision, the World Tourism Organization declared: “Tourism’s continued growth and unique transformative potential is dependent upon stability and international solidarity. The sector must, therefore, always put people and their wellbeing first. The decision to cancel this year’s ITB Berlin on public health grounds shows that tourism is living up to its responsibility to put people first.

The UNWTO underlined that it will “continue to work closely with its partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to ensure the tourism sector responds to an evolving situation in a measured and responsible manner. At the same time, UNWTO stands ready to support its members as they plan for the future and harness the power of tourism to drive economic and social recovery”.

Michael Frenzel, president of the German Tourism Industry Federation (BTW), which covers both the incoming and outbound tourism sectors, declared: "In view of the current situation and the spread of the coronavirus, the cancellation of ITB is a painful but also the only correct decision and a sign of responsibility. The safety and health of guests traditionally have the highest priority for the (travel) industry.”

He added: "In order to ensure the freedom to travel in future as well, the top priority must be the rapid containment of the coronavirus in the interest of people and companies. The cancellation of the world's largest travel trade fair ITB also represents a hard financial blow for the industry but under the given circumstances is a necessary measure to reduce the risk of the virus spreading further."

The German Travel Industry Association (DRV) described the cancellation as “an understandable and at the same time regrettable result of a difficult weighing-up process” but emphasised that “health protection takes precedence over economic considerations”. The DRV, which represents German travel agents and tour operators, underlined: “Containment of the (virus) infection routes is also in the interest of the entire travel industry, which is already exposed to economic burdens from corona.”

VisitBerlin CEO Burkhard Kieker commented: “This is the first time the ITB has ever been cancelled – and it is indicative of the challenges which the coronavirus poses for the travel sector. Berlin and its hosts regret the cancellation but understand the necessity even though as yet there have been no COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berlin. We are hopeful the situation will improve as soon as possible.”

Who will cover the costs?

At the time of writing, it is unclear who will cover the different costs resulting from the cancellation of ITB. It appears likely that Messe Berlin will have to refund stand rental fees to exhibitors (if they have already been paid). The show organiser’s terms and conditions state that no stand fee can be charged if the event is cancelled for reasons beyond the control of Messe Berlin.

For their part, exhibitors may be left with many kinds of other costs related to their ITB presence, including for travel and accommodation, stand staffing, evening events or other activities. This could be a severe blow for smaller destinations or travel suppliers which invest a significant part of their marketing budgets in ITB. There will inevitably also be financial losses for ITB suppliers, caterers and other businesses involved in the show.

A lost year for travel and tourism?

Industry observers were already predicting that this could be one of the most difficult years for international travel and tourism since 2001 due to the unpredictable consequences of the coronavirus outbreak in China and its rapid spread worldwide. Some observers now fear that 2020 could be “a lost year” for travel and tourism.

Among various developments over the last few weeks, airlines have suspended countless flights, mostly to China; business travel is slumping; cruise holidays have suffered a serious image blow; trips to Asia and now Italy are being cancelled; and guests in a hotel on Tenerife have been confined to the property.

The cancellation of ITB means that the tourism and travel industry has lost its best chance to counter this flow of negative news personally, especially to thousands of international journalists who normally cover the event. In addition, countless business meetings scheduled during the trade fair will have to be held as video calls instead, postponed to later dates or scrapped completely.