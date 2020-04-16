  1. Home
Corona crisis

Tour operators already make 2021 holidays available

by Holger Jacobs
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Now bookable: DER Touristik releases more than half of its Thailand inventory for immediate booking.
Due to the corona crisis, all leisure travel by Germans has come to a standstill. While it is uncertain when people can go on holidays again this year, leading tour operators in Germany are already taking bookings for summer 2021.

DER Touristik has now enabled reservations for winter 2020/21 and for summer 2021. The second-largest German tour operator group is accepting bookings for a number of hotels, round trips and other travel services of its brands Dertour, ITS, Jahn Reisen, Meiers Weltreisen, ADAC Reisen and Travelix.

Majority of long-haul offers already bookable

With diverse early booking discounts DER Touristik is trying to stimulate demand for a lot of accommodation, e.g. 130 hotels in Germany and more than 100 hotels in Austria and Switzerland. Among medium- and long-haul destinations, 95% of all hotels in Mauritius and Seychelles are already bookable until October, 2021. The majority of hotel inventory in Thailand and in the Caribbean – two major long-haul destinations for Germans – is available as well as many offers in Egypt, Tunisia, and the Canary and Balearic islands.

Market leader TUI shot forward

Due to the corona crisis, the move to stimulate bookings for next year's  summer season comes about three months earlier than usual. Market leader TUI even announced its booking start for summer 2021 two weeks ago. Booking options are possible for 100 group brand hotels and a further 10,000 hotels in major destinations such as Spain, Greece and Egypt but also in short- and long-haul countries.

With all bookings cancelled until end of April and an uncertain summer season lying ahead, a number of smaller and specialized tour operators is also putting its focus on 2021. For instance, Gebeco Reisen has just activated almost its entire programme for 2021 with more than 150 different study and adventure trips worldwide.

