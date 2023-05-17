Responsible for the Condor fleet: Chief Operations Officer Christian Schmitt.
German leisure airline Condor is modernising its long-haul fleet. Ageing B767s are being replaced by 18 new Airbus 330 Neos. fvw|TravelTalk spoke with Chief Operations Officer (COO) Christian Schmitt about the high-speed renewal programme.
fvw|TravelTalk: As COO, you are responsible for the Condor fleet. The airline is currently replacing all its long-haul aircraft. What does that mean
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events