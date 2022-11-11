Partnership extended: Stefan Kreuzpaintner (Chief Commercial Officer at Lufthansa Airlines), Holger Blask (Managing Director Marketing, Sales & Events at DFB GmbH & Co KG), Carsten Hoffmann (Head of Brand Experience Lufthansa Airlines) and Oliver Bierhoff (Managing Director National Teams & Academy at DFB GmbH & Co KG).
Lufthansa stays the official airline of the German Football Association until 2026. The carrier is thus responsible for flights of the teams and companions, and hopes for many titles and corresponding great public attention.
Lufthansa thus remains the official airline of the German men's national team and will continue to fly players, coaches, and support staff to international matches and tournaments.
The DFB and Lufthansa have already been cooperating since 2005. On November 14, a Lufthansa Airbus 330 will fly the DFB team to the short training camp and the last international match in Muscat before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.
"With the extension of the partnership, we look back on a history of almost 20 years with Lufthansa. Together we have experienced significant moments, such as the return of our 2014 World Champions on the winning plane," says Dr. Holger Blask, Managing Director Marketing, Sales & Events at DFB GmbH & Co. KG.
