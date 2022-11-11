Lufthansa

Partnership extended: Stefan Kreuzpaintner (Chief Commercial Officer at Lufthansa Airlines), Holger Blask (Managing Director Marketing, Sales & Events at DFB GmbH & Co KG), Carsten Hoffmann (Head of Brand Experience Lufthansa Airlines) and Oliver Bierhoff (Managing Director National Teams & Academy at DFB GmbH & Co KG).

Lufthansa stays the official airline of the German Football Association until 2026. The carrier is thus responsible for flights of the teams and companions, and hopes for many titles and corresponding great public attention.