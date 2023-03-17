  1. Home
  2. International
Continue recovery course

Ras Al Khaimah wants to profit from more flights

von Martin Jürs und Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 17. März 2023
FVW Medien/Screenshot
"Not just a hidden jem, but the destination of the future": Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, talks to FVW Medien editor Holger M. Jacobs.
"Not just a hidden jem, but the destination of the future": Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, talks to FVW Medien editor Holger M. Jacobs.

Ras Al Khaimah has fully recovered from the slump in visitor numbers during the Corona crisis – but not yet from the German market. New flight connections in autumn, also from Germany, should ensure further growth in the number of guests.

Ras Al Khaimah welcomed more than 1.1 million foreign visitors last year. This means that the sheikhdom, which belongs to the United Arab Emirates (UA
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Schiller, FTI FTI Group
Good start into 2023

FTI reports strong long-haul travel trend
stats