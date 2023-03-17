FVW Medien/Screenshot

"Not just a hidden jem, but the destination of the future": Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, talks to FVW Medien editor Holger M. Jacobs.

Ras Al Khaimah has fully recovered from the slump in visitor numbers during the Corona crisis – but not yet from the German market. New flight connections in autumn, also from Germany, should ensure further growth in the number of guests.

Ras Al Khaimah welcomed more than 1.1 million foreign visitors last year. This means that the sheikhdom, which belongs to the United Arab Emirates (UA