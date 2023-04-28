Loch Ness in Scotland: According to a survey, number one among the German specialists for ‘experience holidays’ is tour operator Berge & Meer.

Several big names but also some lesser-known tour operators scored best in terms of customer satisfaction for German holidaymakers, according to a new consumer survey entitled ‘Germany’s Travel Kings’.

The survey, conducted by consultancy Service Value in cooperation with the mass market daily newspaper Bild, asked a total of 39,212 consumers (online) in February 2023 how satisfied they were with 281 companies in 25 different sectors, including the travel industry.

Big names first

Among all tour operators, Alltours Flugreisen was ranked top for customer satisfaction, followed by TUI, Dertour, FTI, Meiers Weltreisen, ADAC Reisen, ITS Reisen, L'tur, Jahn Reisen, Schauinsland and Big Xtra. This relatively unsurprising list effectively covers Germany’s biggest tour operator brands.

There was more diversity in the category of specialists for ‘experience holidays’. This was led by Berge & Meer, followed by Viventura, Diamir, Marco Polo, Kontour Travel, Travel Essence, A&E, Lernidee, Venter Tours, World Insight, Karawane, Windrose, Zeiträume and STA Travel.

Portals win for short trips

There were more surprises in the category of short trips, where many little-known online portals scored higher than tour operator brands. Winner for customer satisfaction was Olsen Reisen, followed by Kurzurlaub.de, Ameropa.de, Kurz-mal-weg.de, Travelcircus.de, Spar-mit.de, Kurz-in-urlaub.de and verwoehnwochenende.de.



Meanwhile, Fit Reisen came top of the ranking for health & wellness holidays, followed by Akon Aktivkonzept, Dr. Holiday, Inside Travel, Healing Travel, Yoga Mare Travel, Wainando and Neue Wege.

Favourite travel agencies

Finally, well-established brands topped the list of travel agencies that German consumers are most satisfied with. The winner was Alltours-Reisecenter, followed by TUI Reisecenter, DER Reisebüro, Reiseland, Sonnenklar.TV Reisebüro, First, Holiday Land, LCC, Hapag-Lloyd, Flugbörse, Derpart and Galeria Reisen.

The full ranking, covering 25 different travel categories, is available on the ServiceValue website (in German) here.