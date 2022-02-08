  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
Consolidation in travel management

Tripactions acquires business travel platform Comtravo

von Martin Jürs und Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 08. Februar 2022
Europe in view: Ariel Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Tripactions.
Tripactions
Europe in view: Ariel Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Tripactions.

A bang for the buck in the business travel market: US start-up Tripactions takes over competitor Comtravo from Berlin. The Americans are thus making a big leap, especially in the German-speaking countries. Until now, Tripactions' presence in German-speaking countries has

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats