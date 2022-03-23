  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
Congress and Business Day

ITB takes stock of its digital edition

von Holger Jacobs und Oliver Graue
Mittwoch, 23. März 2022
The ITB Congress was once again held purely digitally. On the other hand, ITB did without a trade show altogether.
ITB Berlin
The ITB Congress was once again held purely digitally. On the other hand, ITB did without a trade show altogether.

At the end of the digital ITB Congress and the Digital Business Day, ITB is satisfied with the formats. At the congress 60,700 participants were counted, at the Business Day 3200 meetings were arranged. The next ITB is scheduled to start on 7 March 2023 as a face-to-face form

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Keyvisual_Messeportal_fvw-tt_virtuelle-counterdays_Februar_eng fvw
fvw|TravelTalk event

Virtual Counter Days start into a new era
stats