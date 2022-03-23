ITB Berlin

The ITB Congress was once again held purely digitally. On the other hand, ITB did without a trade show altogether.

At the end of the digital ITB Congress and the Digital Business Day, ITB is satisfied with the formats. At the congress 60,700 participants were counted, at the Business Day 3200 meetings were arranged. The next ITB is scheduled to start on 7 March 2023 as a face-to-face form