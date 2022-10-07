  1. Home
  2. International
Compensation for delays

European Court of Justice rules in favour of passengers

von dpa und Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 07. Oktober 2022
Flight delayed: The European Court of Justice ruled in favour of passengers.
Getty Images
Flight delayed: The European Court of Justice ruled in favour of passengers.

In the question of compensation payments, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) strengthens passengers' case when their flight is severely delayed. Passengers can claim compensation even if a journey consists of several flights of different airlines.

In the question of compensation payments, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) strengthens passengers' case when their flight is severely delayed. Passengers can claim compensation even if a journey consists of several flights of different airlines. There does not have to
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Lh_Boarding_1500 Lufthansa
Motion in the Bundesrat

Move to abolish advance payment for airline tickets
Condor versus Lufthansa Montage: Condor/Lufthansa
Decision of the Federal Cartel Office

Condor may rely on Lufthansa feeder flights in the long term
Hamburg Airport Schlange Security Mai 2022 morgens FVW Medien/HMJ
Data protection

European Court strengthens rights of air passengers
stats