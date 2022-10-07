Getty Images

Flight delayed: The European Court of Justice ruled in favour of passengers.

In the question of compensation payments, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) strengthens passengers' case when their flight is severely delayed. Passengers can claim compensation even if a journey consists of several flights of different airlines.

In the question of compensation payments, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) strengthens passengers' case when their flight is severely delayed. Passengers can claim compensation even if a journey consists of several flights of different airlines. There does not have to