"Neckermann is the VW Golf of tourism and the travel brand of the middle class": Michael Nickel is responsible for the relaunch of the traditional brand.
Well-known German tourism brand Neckermann Reisen is relying on strong customer recognition, a broad range of value-for-money holidays and attractive travel agency commissions to regain a foothold in Europe's biggest outbound travel market this year. The tour operator b
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events