Anex

"Neckermann is the VW Golf of tourism and the travel brand of the middle class": Michael Nickel is responsible for the relaunch of the traditional brand.

Well-known German tourism brand Neckermann Reisen is relying on strong customer recognition, a broad range of value-for-money holidays and attractive travel agency commissions to regain a foothold in Europe's biggest outbound travel market this year. The tour operator b