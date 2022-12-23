Miller Reisen

Replaced Heiko Mund as Managing Director of Latin America expert Miller Reisen in August 2022: Joachim Miller, the son of the company's founder, headed the sister company Miller Incoming for the past eight years.

Miller Reisen is launching a new South Seas catalogue. Not only Australia and New Zealand are back in the programme, but also an eventful trip to the islands of Tonga and Vanuatus beckons.

