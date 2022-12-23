  1. Home
Comeback for Australia, New Zealand

Miller Reisen presents new South Seas catalogue

von Lena-Marie Lübker und Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 23. Dezember 2022
Replaced Heiko Mund as Managing Director of Latin America expert Miller Reisen in August 2022: Joachim Miller, the son of the company's founder, headed the sister company Miller Incoming for the past eight years.
Miller Reisen is launching a new South Seas catalogue. Not only Australia and New Zealand are back in the programme, but also an eventful trip to the islands of Tonga and Vanuatus beckons.

The new South Seas catalogue from Miller Reisen includes six destinations in the South Seas as well as Australia and New Zealand. Miller Reisen is launching a new South Seas catalogue. Not only Australia and New Zealand are back in the programme, but also an eventful trip to t
