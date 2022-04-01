  1. Home
DER Touristik takes over Aldiana completely

von Holger Jacobs und Klaus Hildebrandt
Freitag, 01. April 2022
The club in Andalusia is one of Aldiana's best-known facilities.
DER Touristik takes over another 50% of Aldiana. With the new sole owner, the club operator has finally found a safe haven after several changes of ownership. In mid-2020, DER Touristik took over a 50% share in Aldiana from the Swiss-Dutch investment company LMEY Invest

