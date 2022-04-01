The club in Andalusia is one of Aldiana's best-known facilities.
DER Touristik takes over another 50% of Aldiana. With the new sole owner, the club operator has finally found a safe haven after several changes of ownership. In mid-2020, DER Touristik took over a 50% share in Aldiana from the Swiss-Dutch investment company LMEY Invest
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events