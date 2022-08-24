  1. Home
  2. International
Climate targets

TUI focuses on reduction instead of compensation

von Cüneyt Yilmaz und Michael Krane
Mittwoch, 24. August 2022
Aiming for climate-friendly travel: Aircraft emissions are one of the biggest challenges.
Pixabay
Aiming for climate-friendly travel: Aircraft emissions are one of the biggest challenges.

TUI Group is focusing on reducing emissions instead of offsetting them and is now having its own reduction targets scientifically verified. Emission roadmaps are to help. The travel group wants to have its emission reduction targets scientifically verified. This is to con

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats