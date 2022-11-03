Lufthansa enables CO2 offsetting directly on board for the first time.

Sustainability initiative: On Lufthansa flights, passengers can now offset the CO₂ emissions of their flight directly on board.

Aiming for a neutral CO₂ balance by 2050

The CO₂ emissions can be offset by sustainable aviation fuel or climate protection projects of the non-profit organization. A mixture of both options is also possible.The free service can be used on all Lufthansa flights worldwide with Internet connectivity. The passenger can either use his or her mobile device for this purpose or the onboard entertainment system.Lufthansa customers can use a slider to decide for themselves how the CO₂ emissions of the flight are to be offset: With sustainable aviation fuel from biogenic residues or via climate protection projects of the non-profit organization Myclimate. A combination of both options is also possible. Passengers can also see directly when using the offset offer on board how many passengers have already offset the CO₂ emissions of their individual flight on that day.The Lufthansa Group has set itself ambitious climate protection goals and is striving for a neutral CO₂ balance by 2050. By 2030, the aviation group wants to halve its net CO₂ emissions compared to 2019 through reduction and compensation measures. The reduction roadmap until 2030 was validated in August 2022 by the independent Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).This makes the Lufthansa Group the first airline group in Europe with a scientifically based CO₂ reduction target in line with the goals of the Paris climate protection agreement of 2015. The crane airline relies in particular on accelerated fleet modernization, continuous optimization of flight operations, the use of sustainable aviation fuels and innovative offers for its customers to make a flight or the transport of cargo CO₂-neutral.