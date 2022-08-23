Flights with private jets are currently experiencing an upswing, also for tourism. France wants to ban them EU-wide for environmental reasons.
Since the pandemic, business with private jets has boomed. The French government is now calling for a ban: the high CO₂ emissions of this industry would counteract all efforts to protect the climate. This is also a matter of social justice. While the broad stratum of th
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events