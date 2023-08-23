IMAGO/Avalon.red

Mediterranean heat wave: In Rome, the authorities distributed water and information on how to behave in hot weather to tourists this summer in view of new record temperatures.

Wildfires, heatwaves, floods and storms have hit tourist destinations in Europe and beyond with dramatic consequences this summer. The travel industry is now debating how global warming may change demand for destinations and seasons.

Global warming could have a big impact on tourism in Europe, according to a recent report by the EU's Joint Research Centre that examined four diffe