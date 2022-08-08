  1. Home
  2. International
Clia Germany

Shore power connections are in short supply in ports

von Magdalena Laßmann und Holger Jacobs
Montag, 08. August 2022
The cruise ship Aida Sol in April 2021 in Rostock-Warnemünde: The shore power system, completed in summer 2020, can supply up to 20 MVA of electricity. In future, two cruise ships will be able to connect to the grid in parallel at berths P7 and P8.
Imago/Fotoagentur Nordlicht
The cruise ship Aida Sol in April 2021 in Rostock-Warnemünde: The shore power system, completed in summer 2020, can supply up to 20 MVA of electricity. In future, two cruise ships will be able to connect to the grid in parallel at berths P7 and P8.

The Cruise Lines International Association (Clia) Germany draws attention to the insufficient supply of shore power connections in ports. These connections are to  eliminate local emissions from ships and to reduce a significant part of a cruise ship's total CO₂ emissi

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Regent Seven Seas Explorer Nassau KLEIN FVW Medien/HMJ
Costa Cruises study

Huge potential for cruises in German source market
Johannes Zurnieden Phoenix Erker Phoenix Reisen
Interview with Phoenix boss Zurnieden

"Tourism does not have to grow at any price"
RTK Dialogtage 2022_Kreuzfahrt-Diskussion FVW Medien/LAS
Long-term forecast difficult

German cruise business is off to a good start
stats