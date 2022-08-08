Imago/Fotoagentur Nordlicht

The cruise ship Aida Sol in April 2021 in Rostock-Warnemünde: The shore power system, completed in summer 2020, can supply up to 20 MVA of electricity. In future, two cruise ships will be able to connect to the grid in parallel at berths P7 and P8.

The Cruise Lines International Association (Clia) Germany draws attention to the insufficient supply of shore power connections in ports. These connections are to eliminate local emissions from ships and to reduce a significant part of a cruise ship's total CO₂ emissi