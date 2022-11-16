DRV, DRV

Reallocation in the Olimar management team: Pascal Zahn now acts as sole managing director.

The Cologne-based tour operator Olimar Reisen, which has a strong focus on Portugal and Southern Europe, has seen a change in management. From now on, Pascal Zahn will lead the family business as sole managing director.

