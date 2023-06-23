  1. Home
  2. International
Change in supervisory board

Ralph Schiller steps down as head of FTI Group

von Klaus Hildebrandt und Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 23. Juni 2023
FTI Group
Ralph Schiller becomes deputy chairman of the supervisory board of FTI Group.
Ralph Schiller becomes deputy chairman of the supervisory board of FTI Group.

The CEO of the FTI Group is relinquishing the operational business and moving to the supervisory board. His successor at Europe's third largest tour operator will be Chief Information Officer (CIO) Karl Markgraf as of 1 July.

Schiller has been on the management board of the FTI Group since the end of 2011 and took over the role of CEO from founder Dietmar Gunz at the end of
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
TUI-Deutschland_a Christian Wyrwa
RTK data-sharing scandal

TUI wants to take over TUI Travel Star fully
Dietmar Gunz Kati Jurischka
Destination Forum Uzbekistan

Dietmar Gunz gets involved in project in Samarkand
Lionel Souque Rewe
Annual press conference

Rewe Group "is not in talks" with FTI
stats