FTI Group

Ralph Schiller becomes deputy chairman of the supervisory board of FTI Group.

The CEO of the FTI Group is relinquishing the operational business and moving to the supervisory board. His successor at Europe's third largest tour operator will be Chief Information Officer (CIO) Karl Markgraf as of 1 July.

Schiller has been on the management board of the FTI Group since the end of 2011 and took over the role of CEO from founder Dietmar Gunz at the end of