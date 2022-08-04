Imago/Sven Simon

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr is now more optimistic and expects an operating profit of half a billion euros for the full year.

In the second quarter Lufthansa generated a good two-and-a-half times as much revenue as in the corresponding pandemic-laden quarter last year. After returning to profit, Lufthansa now also expects to be in the black for the full year in its day-to-day business. Adjusted