Play

Ambitious expansion plans: Play CEO Birgir Jónsson.

Icelandic low-cost airline Play plans to add flights to more German airports to tap into a lucrative market for Nordic holidays as well as for inexpensive connections to North America and other European countries, CEO Birgir Jónsson said in an interview.

Two years after launching flight operations, Play is gradually establishing itself as a rival to Icelandair. Last year the budget airline flew aroun