Summer is not far off, but Alltours is already thinking beyond that. The German tour operator has now released large parts of the winter program 2023/24 for booking.

In five weeks, the Alltours catalogues for winter 2023/24 will be published. Already, the Düsseldorf-based tour operator has released a large part of the program in the booking systems and can be booked in the travel agency or online.About 1000 hotels in all the tour operator's holiday destinations, including the Allsun Hotels belonging to the group, have already been activated. According to Georg Welbers, Managing Director Sales and Marketing, the most popular holiday destinations in winter are the Canary Islands, Majorca, Egypt, the Turkish Riviera and long-haul destinations such as Mauritius, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Mexico.