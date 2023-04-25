  1. Home
  2. International
Canary Islands among most popular

Alltours activates the winter program

by Martin Jürs
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
E-Mail Drucken

most read

  1. Booming destination

    More and more tour operators focus on Saudi Arabia
  2. Canary Islands among most popular

    Alltours activates the winter program
  3. Eurocontrol evaluation

    Number of domestic flights in Germany declines sharply
  4. European Travel Commission survey

    Europeans book early and travel off-peak
  5. Urlaubsguru evaluation

    Germans let summer holidays cost more
FVA Gran Canaria
No surprise: The Canary Islands are among Alltours' most popular winter destinations.
No surprise: The Canary Islands are among Alltours' most popular winter destinations.

Summer is not far off, but Alltours is already thinking beyond that. The German tour operator has now released large parts of the winter program 2023/24 for booking.

In five weeks, the Alltours catalogues for winter 2023/24 will be published. Already, the Düsseldorf-based tour operator has released a large part of the program in the booking systems and can be booked in the travel agency or online.

About 1000 hotels in all the tour operator's holiday destinations, including the Allsun Hotels belonging to the group, have already been activated. According to Georg Welbers, Managing Director Sales and Marketing, the most popular holiday destinations in winter are the Canary Islands, Majorca, Egypt, the Turkish Riviera and long-haul destinations such as Mauritius, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Mexico.

Sie müssen sich einloggen oder registrieren, um kommentieren zu können.



stats