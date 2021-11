FVW Medien/HMJ

Bestseller Greece: The Mediterranean destination – the picture shows the harbour of Galaxidi at the Gulf of Corinth – has been the most-wanted destination in the Schauinsland programme in 2021.

German tour operator Schauinsland-Reisen returned to profit this year thanks to rising demand as destinations re-opened and is optimistic that it might even return to 2019 levels next year. The lifting of travel warnings, declining numbers of infections and a rising vac