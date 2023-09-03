Imago/Le Pictorium

Bulgaria's tourist stronghold Sunny Beach on the Black Sea still had quite a few beds available this year, even in the high season.

The first summer season after Covid-19 on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast is shaping up to be weak. Especially the German source market is far away from its former significance for the East European destination.

Hoteliers and restaurant operators in Bulgaria's largest seaside resort on the Black Sea, Sunny Beach (Slantschew Brjag), draw a disappointing prelimi