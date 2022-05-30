  1. Home
  2. International
BTW Tourism Summit in Berlin

Hartmann sees politicians as having a duty for a re-start

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Montag, 30. Mai 2022
Re-start has begun, upswing could continue: Sören Hartmann, President of the Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW) and CEO of DER Touristik Group.
Svea Pietschmann
Re-start has begun, upswing could continue: Sören Hartmann, President of the Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW) and CEO of DER Touristik Group.

Germany needs a plan for the next Corona wave, climate targets must not be allowed to slow down the economy, and the industry must catch up in digitalisation: BTW President Sören Hartmann outlined the challenges facing tourism at the Tourism Summit in Berlin. The re

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Johannes Zurnieden Phoenix Erker Phoenix Reisen
Interview with Phoenix boss Zurnieden

"Tourism does not have to grow at any price"
Tom Fecke, Sabre Sabre
Travel Industry Club panel

Travel industry recovers despite obstacles
Hartmann_Soeren_12015_1500 DER Touristik
Rewe Group

DER Touristik CEO Hartmann steps down end of 2022
stats