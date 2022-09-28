Brand USA

Big stage for Chris Thompson at the old opera house in Frankfurt: the CEO of the US travel marketing agency welcomed delegates at the debut of Brand USA Travel Week UK & Europe in Germany – and spread optimism because "travel is seen as a birthright".

Despite inflation, energy crisis and fear of inflation: Tourism experts spread optimism as regards the full recovery of European travel to the USA. Pre-pandemic levels could be reached as soon as 2023 according to statements at Brand USA Travel Week in Frankfurt.

