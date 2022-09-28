  1. Home
Brand USA Travel Week in Frankfurt

US tourism bosses see quick recovery despite obstacles

von Holger Jacobs
Mittwoch, 28. September 2022
Big stage for Chris Thompson at the old opera house in Frankfurt: the CEO of the US travel marketing agency welcomed delegates at the debut of Brand USA Travel Week UK & Europe in Germany – and spread optimism because "travel is seen as a birthright".
Brand USA
Despite inflation, energy crisis and fear of inflation: Tourism experts spread optimism as regards the full recovery of European travel to the USA. Pre-pandemic levels could be reached as soon as 2023 according to statements at Brand USA Travel Week in Frankfurt.

