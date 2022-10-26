DER Touristik

Some Primasol hotels at DER Touristik are moving over to Calimera – including a new look.

DER Touristik Hotels & Resorts is discontinuing the Primasol family brand at the end of the summer season. Some of the hotels are awaiting a move to another brand in the portfolio following a refurbishment.

