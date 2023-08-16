Marcos Rossello, founder of the charter airline Sundair, has bought all brand rights to Air Berlin.
German aviation entrepreneur Marcos Rossello has bought the brand rights for Air Berlin, which flew into insolvency six years ago, for a bargain price but is keeping quiet about his plans for the well-known airline name.
Rossello is the founder of Sundair, a small leisure airline that is majority-owned by Gerald Kassner, owner of tour operator Schauinsland-Reisen.
