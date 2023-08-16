FVW Medien/RIM

German aviation entrepreneur Marcos Rossello has bought the brand rights for Air Berlin, which flew into insolvency six years ago, for a bargain price but is keeping quiet about his plans for the well-known airline name.

Rossello is the founder of Sundair, a small leisure airline that is majority-owned by Gerald Kassner, owner of tour operator Schauinsland-Reisen.