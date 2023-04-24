Saudi Arabia is making a powerful push into the tourism market as increasingly more German tour operators are lifting the still young travel destination into their programs.

Saudi Arabia's stand at the ITB in Hall 3.2 was impossible to miss. Covering 1500 square meters, it attracted a lot of attention. Fittingly, the Kingdom, which was attending the world's largest travel trade show in Berlin for the first time, received the "Best Exhibitor" award.The impressive appearance shows that Saudi Arabia, despite existing reservations in the public about the political situation in the country, has arrived on the touristic world map. In Germany also. This is evidenced by various agreements concluded at the ITB with local tour operators, including FTI and DER Touristik.A memorandum of understanding was also agreed with the German Travel Association (DRV). It is intended to promote cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Germany and intensify travel between the two countries, according to the DRV. For the German outgoing market, Saudi Arabia offers "a great tourism potential".FTI is convinced of this, too. The Munich-based company was the first major German tour operator to enter the Saudi Arabia business a year ago. "Bookings are coming in, but still at a low level," as Fabio Prestijacopo, Strategic Destination Officer at FTI, admitted. This is mainly because the destination still needs a lot of explanation and requires a certain budget, he said. Currently, FTI has four round trips, 40 hotels and about 15 excursions on offer. This should not be more than a start. Prestijacopo: "The destination is still young and must develop first", In any case, the program is to be increased "shortly".A total of 25 local tour operators already offer the country in their portfolio. In Austria there are eight and in Switzerland so far two. The list of tour operatores in Germany ranges from Bedu Expeditions over Diamir Erlebnisreisen and Ikarus Tours up to Windrose. DER Touristik and Gebeco are fairly newcomers. Both companies launched tours to Saudi Arabia for the first-time last season.So far, Gebeco offers an eleven-day study journey. A first tour took place at the end of February. "Demand has been surprisingly good," says Managing Director Michael Knapp. He adds that the minimum number of participants has already been reached for the next trip in November as well.The three brands of DER Touristik – Dertour and Meiers Weltreisen – offer three round trips with guaranteed execution as well as a custom-made private trip. "Customer demand is starting slowly," says Orient director Ines Batz. "But the interest for this scenic and culturally very surprising destination in our training courses for travel agents is great."Diamir is already one of the established players and has had Saudi Arabia in its portfolio – with a forced break due to Corona – since 2019. In addition to three group tours, the Dresden-based company now also offers self-drive tours with rental cars. Alexander Renn, team leader for Arabia, says travelling in the country is easier than often believed. Female tourists should not dress too skimpily, but a headscarf in public is not required.TUI is not yet active in the destination. There have been talks at the ITB between the European market leader and tourism representatives of the kingdom. But according to TUI, there are currently no concrete plans, the development is being observed closely. The question remains for how long as Saudi Arabia is an attractive destination for TUI’s own luxury brand Airtours. After all, Saudi Arabia relies above all on high-quality tourist offers.