Boomerang founder

Macherey launches new adventure tour operator

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Montag, 21. August 2023
Boomerang-Reisen
Boomerang Reisen founder Andreas Macherey, who goes gold prospecting in Australia on the TV channel DMAX, is back with a new tour operator.
The founder of the long-distance travel specialist Boomerang Reisen is launching a new specialist tour operator: Go2Places Travel is also relying on advertising through the TV programme "Gold Prospectors in Australia".

Andreas Macherey founded Boomerang Reisen in Trier almost 30 years ago. The long-haul specialist, which became big with Australia and then expanded it
