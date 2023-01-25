FVW Medien/HMJ

Strong start into 2023: German market leader Aida Cruises is satisfied with its current bookings, e.g. for Aida Perla and its Caribbean cruises.

Germans are taking to the high seas again, generating a surge of bookings – and even new records – for cruise operators at the start of 2023.

Germans are taking to the high seas again, generating a surge of bookings – and even new records – for cruise operators at the start of 2023. The sales wave came as leading ocean cruise companies stepped up their marketing activities during January in a bid