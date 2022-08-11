"Holidays continue to top the list of planned spending – this has not changed": TUI's designated CEO Sebastian Ebel spreads optimism.
TUI is seeing strong bookings this summer as Europeans flock abroad on holiday but costly 'airport chaos' left the group with a quarterly loss, prompting executives to seek compensation from the airports. Looking ahead, Europe's biggest tourism group now forecasts a siz
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events