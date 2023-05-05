FVW Medien/RIM

Optimistic Sunny Cars bosses Thorsten Lehmann and Kai Sannwald: Business with rental cars is booming.

The first half of the 2022/23 business year has been completed at rental car broker Sunny Cars since the end of April. The head duo of Kai Sannwald and Thorsten Lehmann is reporting high demand with – surprise – falling prices again.

According to Sunny Cars, many people want to go on holiday in the summer. This is clearly shown by the current increase in car rental bookings. Reserv