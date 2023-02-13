  1. Home
  2. International
Booking trend for Turkey

How holidaymakers are reacting to the earthquake

von Bianca Wilkens und Holger Jacobs
Montag, 13. Februar 2023
The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria has now risen to more than 35,000 people.
Imago Images/Zuma Wire
The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria has now risen to more than 35,000 people.

Following the severe earthquake in Turkey, many tourism experts are wondering how the disaster will affect tourism in the destination, even if the earthquake occurred far away from the holiday regions. The specialist providers give an overview.

In the past few days, tourism aid for Turkey has been running high in the wake of the earthquake disaster. At the same time, many tour operators are wondering what the situation is regarding bookings. They are worried that travellers to Turkey might refrain from taking their holi
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Istanbul Üsküdar Moschee E. Uelitz
Turkey balance 2022

Germany replaces Russia as the most important market
fvw|TravelTalk Kongress Türkei Christian Wyrwa
Turkey

Experts call for more offers away from the beaches
Türkei Bodrum FVW Medien/KH
Follow the sun

Tour operators see strong winter bookings for Turkey
stats