Imago Images/Zuma Wire

The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria has now risen to more than 35,000 people.

Following the severe earthquake in Turkey, many tourism experts are wondering how the disaster will affect tourism in the destination, even if the earthquake occurred far away from the holiday regions. The specialist providers give an overview.

In the past few days, tourism aid for Turkey has been running high in the wake of the earthquake disaster. At the same time, many tour operators are wondering what the situation is regarding bookings. They are worried that travellers to Turkey might refrain from taking their holi