  1. Home
  2. International
Berlin, Düsseldorf, Vienna, Zurich

Qatar adds flights from German-speaking countries

von Holger Jacobs
Donnerstag, 27. Juli 2023
E. Uelitz
Not just from Frankfurt: Qatar Airways adds new flights from Berlin, Düsseldorf, Vienna and Zurich to Doha.
Just in time for the peak travel season, Qatar Airways has expanded its flight offerings in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In addition, the frequency in Düsseldorf will be further increased in winter.

Qatar Airways has been offering two daily flights from Berlin to Doha since the beginning of July. Previously, the two capitals were connected a total
