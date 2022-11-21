  1. Home
Before the Destination Forum

Uzbekistan's strategy to start over in the German market

von Michael Krane
Montag, 21. November 2022
The German delegation: Dalya Altuntepe (Düma Tours), Christoph Mangold (Mangold Consulting) with Aziz Abdukhakimov, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage, Norbert Fiebig (DRV), Volker Adams (DRV), Songül Göktas-Rosati (Bentour), Aki Scheerer (Gebeco), Holger Baldus (Studiosus) and Thomas Lindner (TUI).
FVW Medien/MK
Uzbekistan is setting out for a big leap. At a meeting with German tour operators in the capital Tashkent, Minister of Tourism Aziz Abdukhakimov described his plans – and what he hopes for from German partners.

Uzbekistan is setting out for a big leap. At a meeting with German tour operators in the capital Tashkent, Minister of Tourism Aziz Abdukhakimov described his plans – and what he hopes for from German partners. The German travel market is particularly close to the
