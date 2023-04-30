DER TOURISTIK

Popular with sports tourists: Playitas Resort on the island of Fuerteventura.

Germany's second-largest tour operator DER Touristik is investing in its hotel division, which is organised in the DER Touristik Group Hotel Division. But CEO Georg Schmickler is also cleaning up. This means: two hotel brands disappear, one new one is added.

"Quality, quality, quality – that is what counts with the guest. And that's where we pulled out all the stops last year to become even better,"