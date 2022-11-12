New rules for short-term rentals are to apply in the EU soon.
To ensure fairness and boost competition, the EU Commission recently presented a set of draft rules to regulate short-term rentals to tourists and help authorities ensure balanced tourism development.
The recommendations include requiring online platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com to automatically share data on the number of nights rented and guests with authorities once a month.
At the same time, EU states are asked to monitor the implementation of the rules and impose sanctions for non-compliance.
"The proposed new rules will help improve transparency in the identification and activity of short-term accommodation hosts and the rules they must comply with, and will facilitate the registration of hosts. They will also address the current fragmentation in the way online platforms share data, and ultimately help prevent illegal listings. Overall, this will contribute to a more sustainable tourism ecosystem and support its digital transition," it says in an official statement from the EU Commission.
Hotrec wants fair conditions for competition
Among other things, there should be an optimization of data exchange between online platforms and authorities. Airbnb-style rental bookings increased by 138% in the European Union in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, reaching 200 million overnight stays.
The European Hospitality Federation (Hotrec) welcomed the proposal as an important step and opportunity to create a level playing field for all accommodation providers.
Last month, Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said official letters would be sent to tourist accommodation rental platforms such as Booking.com and Expedia asking them to adjust their advertising policies regarding hotels and Airbnb-style rentals, according to Greek Travel Pages. The move came after repeated calls from Greek tourism and hospitality associations for the government to crack down on illegal operations.
