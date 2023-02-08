  1. Home
  2. International
BAT tourism study

Germans save up for their holidays

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 08. Februar 2023
Almost back to pre-pandemic levels: About 60% of the German population is already planning a private trip in 2023 (see top diagram, green bar), the rest is undecided or not planning to go on holiday (20% each).
BAT-Stiftung
Almost back to pre-pandemic levels: About 60% of the German population is already planning a private trip in 2023 (see top diagram, green bar), the rest is undecided or not planning to go on holiday (20% each).

German consumers are saving strongly for their holidays this year, putting travel ahead of other spending, and could set a new travel record, according to a new study.

Despite high inflation and rising energy costs, 2023 could turn into a record year for German outbound travel, the latest annual tourism analysis by the BAT Foundation for Future Issues found. About 60% of the German population is already planning at least one five-day private
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Buchungsumsatz nach Vertriebsart im Januar 2023, Mtix Midoco
German travel sales

January with record sales of leisure travel bookings
Lago di Caldonazzo FVW Medien/HMJ
Current study

Germans see holidays as compensation in crisis times
US-Dollar Kreditkarte Debitkarte FVW Medien/HMJ
Current study

Germans want to save – but not primarily on holidays
stats