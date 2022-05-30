  1. Home
  2. International
Balance sheet 2021/22

Edreams Odigeo boosts turnover and halves loss

von Martin Jürs
Montag, 30. Mai 2022
Dana Dunne, CEO Edreams Odigeo, is pushing ahead with the transformation of the travel company, focusing primarily on the Prime subscription model.
edreams
Dana Dunne, CEO Edreams Odigeo, is pushing ahead with the transformation of the travel company, focusing primarily on the Prime subscription model.

Business is also picking up at Edreams Odigeo. In the financial year that ended in March, the travel company was able to reduce its losses considerably, but still remains in the red below the balance sheet line. In future, CEO Dunne will focus on the Prime subscription model.

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Online Buchen, laptop, Hände, Reise Gettyimages
Google, Booking & Co

Tourism industry welcomes rules against internet giants
Bernhard_Carsten_1_a_1500 TUI
fvw Kongress 2019

How OTAs use customer data for on-top sales
stats