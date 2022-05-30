Dana Dunne, CEO Edreams Odigeo, is pushing ahead with the transformation of the travel company, focusing primarily on the Prime subscription model.
Business is also picking up at Edreams Odigeo. In the financial year that ended in March, the travel company was able to reduce its losses considerably, but still remains in the red below the balance sheet line. In future, CEO Dunne will focus on the Prime subscription model.
