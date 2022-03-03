  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
Balance sheet 2021

Lufthansa is optimistic despite deep red figures

von Martin Jürs
Donnerstag, 03. März 2022
Despite still deep red figures, Lufthansa is on the rise.
Lufthansa
Despite still deep red figures, Lufthansa is on the rise.

After the record loss in 2020, Lufthansa also had to absorb a loss in the past Corona year. However, the loss was significantly lower. For the current fiscal year, CEO Carsten Spohr expects a strong travel year and a positive Group result. Whereas the Lufthansa Group had

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Compensaid_auf_dem_Flug Lufthansa
SAF or climate protection projects

Lufthansa tests new service for carbon-neutral flying
Ita Airways - Flugzeuge bestellt bei Airbus Airbus
Successor to Alitalia

MSC and Lufthansa want to take over ITA Airways
Lufthansa Group Lufthansa Group
Slot discussion

Lufthansa complains about unnecessary flights
stats