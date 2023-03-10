  1. Home
  2. International
Balance of the trade show

90,000 trade visitors came to the ITB

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 10. März 2023
FVW Medien/HMJ
Comeback with a new format: ITB Berlin celebrated its restart after a four-year mandatory break.
Comeback with a new format: ITB Berlin celebrated its restart after a four-year mandatory break.

After a break of several years due to corona, the world's largest travel trade show has drawn a successful balance – even if the ITB was smaller than in pre-pandemic times. For the first time, this year's ITB was a pure trade show.

More than 90,000 participants from over 180 countries caFe to the three days of the fair (7 to 9 March), which was only open to trade visitors this ti
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Valencia fvw|TravelTalk Kongress ITB Turespaña
20 - 23 September

fvw|TravelTalk Kongress 2023 to be held in Valencia
ITB 2023 Eröffnung Christian Wyrwa
ITB's host country

Georgia salutes from the balcony of Europe
Messe Berlin ITB 2023 Messe Süd FVW Medien/HMJ
Travel trade fair starts today

ITB Berlin welcomes the global travel world again
stats